ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 82.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $485,734.88 and approximately $8,084.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00480338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,298,465,753 coins and its circulating supply is 15,199,764,152 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

