Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $160,200.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $554,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96.

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.