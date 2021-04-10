$0.02 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of VRTV opened at $43.96 on Friday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

