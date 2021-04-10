-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

BIOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOL stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

