-$0.10 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.26 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $407.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

