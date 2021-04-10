-$0.10 EPS Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock remained flat at $$1.32 on Friday. 24,376,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,623,424. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

