$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $45.56 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

