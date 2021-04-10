$0.19 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.73 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

