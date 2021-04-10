$0.25 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 196,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

