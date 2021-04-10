$0.26 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Great Ajax by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

