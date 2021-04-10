-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.32. 360,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

