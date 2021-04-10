-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.99. 22,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

