-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is $0.07. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. 10,378,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645,555. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

