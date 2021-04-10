-$0.32 EPS Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,839 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,245,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $66.12. 183,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,294. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

