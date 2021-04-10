$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.50. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 364,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,108. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

