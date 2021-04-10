$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Vipshop stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

