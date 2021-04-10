$0.36 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $585.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

