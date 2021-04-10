$0.40 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

VMC stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. 569,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

