-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 125,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

