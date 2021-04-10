$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 164,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

