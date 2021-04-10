$0.48 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

