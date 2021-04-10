$0.54 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,663. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.