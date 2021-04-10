$0.64 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.