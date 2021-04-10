$0.64 EPS Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

MKC stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

