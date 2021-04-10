$0.73 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Workday reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,526 shares of company stock worth $86,561,633. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.61. 986,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

