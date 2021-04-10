-$0.83 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

SEAS stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

