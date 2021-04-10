$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Ross Stores posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 389.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,360 shares of company stock worth $25,692,302. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

