$0.85 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.73. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

