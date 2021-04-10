0Chain Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $73.07 million and $833,046.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 798.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

