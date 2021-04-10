$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,160,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 58.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

