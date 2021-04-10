-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 224.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89).

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

KRTX opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,367,950. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

