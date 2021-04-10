$1.18 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 437,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,640. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $173.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

