$1.19 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.24. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,855,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

