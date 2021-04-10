$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

