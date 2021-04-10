$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.30. Pool reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.49. 227,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.06. Pool has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

