$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

