$1.25 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Enova International reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,346. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Enova International has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.