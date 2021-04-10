$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

NYSE V traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $222.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

