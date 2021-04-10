$1.26 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.12. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

