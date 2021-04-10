$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. VeriSign reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.30. The company had a trading volume of 760,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,958. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

