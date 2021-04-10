$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

MDT stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

