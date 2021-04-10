$1.42 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.54. South State reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.