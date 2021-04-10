$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

