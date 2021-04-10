$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.33. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

