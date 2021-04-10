$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.76. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

CAH traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

