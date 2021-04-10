$1.61 EPS Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.64. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

CCI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,177. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $26,167,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

