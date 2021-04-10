$1.67 EPS Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 282,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

