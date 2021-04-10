$1.93 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.98. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 348,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,887. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.33.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

