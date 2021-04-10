$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.92 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Exagen reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,944.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $207.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

