$102.75 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $102.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.61 million and the highest is $106.70 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $495.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $688.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,263,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,416 shares of company stock valued at $28,668,414. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $194.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $201.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

